No Other Country in World Has as Many Foreign Military Bases as US - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) No other country in the world has as many military bases abroad as the United States that has hundreds of them across the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize and it is actually well known to anyone that no other country in the world has as many military bases abroad as the United States.

There are hundreds of them, I want to point it out, hundreds of bases across the globe. The whole planet is covered with them, one could just have a look at the map," the president said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.