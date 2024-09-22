No Pain, No Gain: Chinese Pro Wrestlers Fight For Recognition
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Meizhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) When Wang Tao ran away from home aged 17 to become a professional wrestler he knew it would be a hard slog to succeed in China's passionate but underdeveloped scene.
Years later, he has endured family disapproval, countless side gigs and thousands of hours of brutal training to become China's "Belt and Road Champion" -- but the struggle is far from over.
Despite a promising potential domestic market the Chinese pro wrestling community has been battling for recognition and financial stability for decades.
"I have done all kinds of jobs (on the side).
.. because in the end, it is very difficult to earn enough money to live on just through wrestling," the 23-year-old Wang told AFP.
"I have never given up my dream, which is to make more and more people know China has wrestling."
Part sport and part entertainment, it is best known globally as a stereotypically American spectacle, embodied by the juggernaut World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
It is a marriage of intense athletic feat and melodramatic, lycra-clad performance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake1 minute ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh31 minutes ago
-
Failed Springbok 'gamble' sets up rugby championship decider51 minutes ago
-
Marxist politician leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote51 minutes ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
World leaders set to discuss raging conflicts, Global South's concerns over poverty, inflation & deb ..2 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake2 hours ago
-
Marxist politician leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote2 hours ago
-
Dubois destroys Joshua to retain IBF world heavyweight crown2 hours ago
-
Marxist leader set to become Sri Lanka's next president2 hours ago
-
NZ chase 275 to win first Sri Lanka Test after Patel bags six2 hours ago
-
Ashwin bags six wickets as India hammer Bangladesh in first Test3 hours ago