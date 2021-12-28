UrduPoint.com

No 'panic,' But Covid To 'overrun' Some US Hospitals: Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:39 AM

No 'panic,' but Covid to 'overrun' some US hospitals: Biden

President Joe Biden on Monday said some US hospitals could be "overrun" by Covid cases, but the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not panic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Monday said some US hospitals could be "overrun" by Covid cases, but the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not panic.

In a virtual meeting hosted by the White House with several state governors and top health advisors, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 or the Delta surge this year.

"Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic," he said.

Testing is more widely available and mass vaccinations mean that for many people infections do not lead to serious illness.

"Because there have been so many vaccinations and boosters, we're not seeing hospitalizations rising as much as they did previously," he said. "Americans, America have made progress. Things are better." But "with the rising cases, we still have tens of millions of unvaccinated people and we're seeing hospitalizations rise," he said.

There are "hospitals in some places that are going to be overrun both in terms of equipment and staff." Biden acknowledged that despite surges in testing capacity, it's still not enough.

"Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do," he said.

In addition to expanding free testing sites, the administration is pushing for more home testing kits, Biden said. "There were none when we took office. None. Now we have eight (brands) on the market," he said.

As part of the effort, the government is purchasing 500 million at-home tests for distribution to Americans.

"It's not enough. It's clearly not enough. If we'd known, we would have gone harder, quicker," he said. "We have to do more."The United States has suffered a pandemic toll higher than any nation on Earth, with more than 816,000 recorded Covid deaths and 52 million cases.

Related Topics

White House Progress Same Lead United States 2020 Market Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

56 minutes ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

1 hour ago
 Over 5,000 Dead, About 8,000 Injured in DPR Since ..

Over 5,000 Dead, About 8,000 Injured in DPR Since Start of Donbas Conflict - Off ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Justice Tops Job Approval Poll of US Public ..

Chief Justice Tops Job Approval Poll of US Public Officials - Gallup

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.