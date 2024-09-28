Open Menu

No Pant As India Name T20 Squad For Bangladesh Series

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 11:30 PM

No Pant as India name T20 squad for Bangladesh series

Kanpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) India on Saturday announced their T20 squad for the upcoming three matches against Bangladesh with top Names including Rishabh Pant missing.

Indian Premier League pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been handed an India call-up in the 15-member team for the matches starting October 6 in Gwalior.

Mayank had made heads turn with his speeds of over 150 kmph (93.2 mph) in this year's IPL T20 tournament for Lucknow Super Giants.

Suryakumar Yadav remains captain after he took over the T20 leadership following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format.

Rohit and Virat Kohli quit the short formar after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in June.

Meanwhile Pant, who made an impressive return to Tests in the ongoing series against Bangladesh after his serious car crash in December 2022, has not been named in the team along with other India regulars Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The two teams will play the remaining two T20 matches on October 9 in New Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad.

India's T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Related Topics

India T20 World Bangladesh Washington Indian Premier League Car Gwalior Lucknow Hyderabad New Delhi Virat Kohli Sanju Samson Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav Jitesh Sharma June October December From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

2 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

2 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

2 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

3 hours ago
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

11 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

1 day ago

More Stories From World