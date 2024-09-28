No Pant as India name T20 squad for Bangladesh series

Kanpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) India on Saturday announced their T20 squad for the upcoming three matches against Bangladesh with top Names including Rishabh Pant missing.

Indian Premier League pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been handed an India call-up in the 15-member team for the matches starting October 6 in Gwalior.

Mayank had made heads turn with his speeds of over 150 kmph (93.2 mph) in this year's IPL T20 tournament for Lucknow Super Giants.

Suryakumar Yadav remains captain after he took over the T20 leadership following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format.

Rohit and Virat Kohli quit the short formar after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in June.

Meanwhile Pant, who made an impressive return to Tests in the ongoing series against Bangladesh after his serious car crash in December 2022, has not been named in the team along with other India regulars Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The two teams will play the remaining two T20 matches on October 9 in New Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad.

India's T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.