No Patients With Coronavirus Left in Slovakian Hospitals - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) There are no hospitalized patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in hospitals in Slovakia, 101 people with positive test results receive treatment at home, the illness in these people is mild, Health Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova told reporters.

"Since the beginning of March, 1,533 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Slovakia, of which 1,404 people have recovered, 28 have died," Eliasova said.

"Currently, 101 people have positive test results, these people have a mild illness, so they are being treated at home. Not a single patient with COVID-19 is left in the republic's hospitals," the spokeswoman said as quoted by online tv channels.