No People Detained During Demonstration Against Racism, Police Brutality in Malmo - Police

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The rally against racism and police brutality in the United States, which was held in the Swedish city of Malmo, has ended with no people having been detained, police spokeswoman Ewa-Gun Westford said.

On Thursday, the police issued a permit to the organizers under a condition that the event would not have more than 50 people due to COVID-19. Later, police tried to disperse the demonstrators as some 1,000 people joined the event.

"No people have been detained. Police believe that everything was normal. Our tactic was to keep patience," Westford told the Sveriges Radio broadcaster on late Thursday.

Swedish health authorities have condemned the demonstration as the situation with COVID-19 in the country is still difficult.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.