No People Injured At Jan 31 Rallies Remain In Moscow Hospitals - Healthcare Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:16 PM

Fourteen people were taken to patient emergency rooms in Moscow hospitals in the course of the Sunday's unauthorized rally, all of them received medical assistance and are already at home, the Russian capital's healthcare department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Fourteen people were taken to patient emergency rooms in Moscow hospitals in the course of the Sunday's unauthorized rally, all of them received medical assistance and are already at home, the Russian capital's healthcare department said.

"No people who sustained injuries at the unauthorized rallies remains in Moscow's hospitals.

On January 31, 14 people were taken to to patient emergency rooms in Moscow hospitals during the unauthorized rallies. All the patients underwent necessary examination and received medical assistance. None of these patients are currently in hospital, they were all allowed to go home, as there was no need for them to remain in hospital," the Moscow Healthcare Department said in a statement.

