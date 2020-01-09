UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No People Injured In Rocket Fire That Hit Baghdad's Green Zone - Iraqi Security Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

No People Injured in Rocket Fire That Hit Baghdad's Green Zone - Iraqi Security Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) No people were injured in the rocket fire that hit the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where government agencies and foreign embassies are located, the country's security services said.

On late Wednesday, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik that two rockets had fallen in the Green Zone.

"Two Katyusha rockets fell in the Green Zone, no people were injured," the security services' press service wrote on the Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Twitter Baghdad Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

2 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

3 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

3 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

3 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.