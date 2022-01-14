'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: security services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian security services said Friday that no personal data were leaked as a result of a massive cyberattack on key government websites, adding that a probe was underway.

"The content of sites has not been changed and according to preliminary information no personal data was leaked," the SBU security service said in a statement.