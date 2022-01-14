UrduPoint.com

'No Personal Data Leaked' In Ukraine Cyberattack: Security Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 02:41 PM

'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: security services

The Ukrainian security services said Friday that no personal data were leaked as a result of a massive cyberattack on key government websites, adding that a probe was underway

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian security services said Friday that no personal data were leaked as a result of a massive cyberattack on key government websites, adding that a probe was underway.

"The content of sites has not been changed and according to preliminary information no personal data was leaked," the SBU security service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of T ..

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of Terrorists, Extremists

12 seconds ago
 Renewable power generation capacity of China Three ..

Renewable power generation capacity of China Three Gorges Corporation tops 100 m ..

14 seconds ago
 Australia revokes top seed Djokovic's visa for 2nd ..

Australia revokes top seed Djokovic's visa for 2nd time

17 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Centr ..

Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts to Destabilize Central Asia Visible

18 seconds ago
 EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will ..

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will Be Allowed to Resume It - Lav ..

11 minutes ago
 Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

Tianjin reports 34 new local COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.