'No personal data leaked' in Ukraine cyberattack: security services

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian security services said Friday that no personal data were leaked in a massive cyberattack on key government websites, adding that several of them were already back online.

"The content of sites has not been changed and according to preliminary information no personal data was leaked," the SBU security service said in a statement.

The SBU said a slew of government websites including those of the foreign ministry and education ministry were hacked overnight but did not say who it believes was responsible.

It said it was "investigating the incident and collecting digital evidence", adding that "many of the affected sites have already been restored" and that others would be back online soon.

The attack comes against the backdrop of mounting tension between Russia and the West over Ukrainian security and Kyiv has blamed Russians with links to the Kremlin for previous attacks.

In 2020, the United States in October charged six Russians with links to military intelligence for carrying out cyberattacks including on Ukraine's power grid.