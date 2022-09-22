No Phone Conversation With Erdogan On Putin's Schedule Yet - Peskov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet have a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Earlier, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik that Erdogan would talk to Putin by phone in the coming days.
"Not on schedule yet," Peskov said.