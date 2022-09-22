UrduPoint.com

No Phone Conversation With Erdogan On Putin's Schedule Yet - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:17 PM

No Phone Conversation With Erdogan on Putin's Schedule Yet - Peskov

The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet have a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet have a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik that Erdogan would talk to Putin by phone in the coming days.

"Not on schedule yet," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

PMAS organizes 3-day Intl Precision Agriculture Pa ..

PMAS organizes 3-day Intl Precision Agriculture Pakistan Conference

6 minutes ago
 Proposed amendment in transgender law to prevent m ..

Proposed amendment in transgender law to prevent misuse: Qamar Zaman Kaira

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov's Meeting With Cypriot President at UNGA Ca ..

Lavrov's Meeting With Cypriot President at UNGA Canceled at EU's Behest - Report ..

6 minutes ago
 S.Africa teens build solar train as power cuts hau ..

S.Africa teens build solar train as power cuts haunt commuters

6 minutes ago
 Well Gas Leakage; son dies due to suffocation, fat ..

Well Gas Leakage; son dies due to suffocation, father fell unconscious

6 minutes ago
 MPA Amjad Afridi appointed In-charge PSF KP chapte ..

MPA Amjad Afridi appointed In-charge PSF KP chapter

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.