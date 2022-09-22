(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet have a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik that Erdogan would talk to Putin by phone in the coming days.

"Not on schedule yet," Peskov said.