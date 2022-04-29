MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet have a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after the latter's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, Guterres met in Moscow with Putin, they discussed the situation in Ukraine. After these negotiations, the UN chief went to Kiev.

"Not yet," Peskov said, answering whether a phone conversation with Guterres was planned after the latter's meeting with Zelenskyy.