UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No 'piece Of Cake' To Free Suez Ship: Salvage Firm

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:31 PM

No 'piece of cake' to free Suez ship: salvage firm

Refloating the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal will be no "piece of cake" despite some success in moving it, the head of a Dutch firm helping shift the vessel warned Monday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Refloating the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal will be no "piece of cake" despite some success in moving it, the head of a Dutch firm helping shift the vessel warned Monday.

The bow of the Ever Given is still stuck in sand, meaning the hardest part of the operation could be yet to come, said Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis, the parent company of salvage firm Smit Salvage.

"The good news is that the stern is free but in our view that was the easier part. The challenge is still ahead, because you really have to slide the ship, with the weight it is carrying," Peter Berdowski told NPO Dutch public radio.

"The bow is still completely stuck in that bit of sandy clay at the moment. The real challenge, of course, is to actually slide the ship away," said Berdowski.

"Our first concern was whether the stern would come loose, because it was pretty stuck too. So that's definitely the good news. But I wouldn't say it was a piece of cake to free it now." The Dutchman said he did not want to "cheer too soon" after the head of the Suez Canal authority said the 200,000-tonne container ship was now pointing 80 percent in the right direction.

Berdowski said the ship was still a "huge whale lying there on the beach that you really have to slide off".

A new tug was to arrive on Monday morning to put more "pulling power" on the front of the ship. If that fails rescuers will spray the sand with high pressure water, but if that also fails they may have to remove some containers.

Related Topics

Water Company Suez May Weight NPO

Recent Stories

S.Africa's rail stations in ruins after Covid lock ..

32 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

34 seconds ago

Laporte 'confident' France tour to Australia will ..

35 seconds ago

Video Conference Between Putin, Merkel, Macron Did ..

37 seconds ago

China allocates relief funds to drought-hit areas

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days sees remarkable turnout on s ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.