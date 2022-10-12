UrduPoint.com

No Plan For Secondary Russia Sanctions After Oil Price Cap In Place - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 08:05 PM

No Plan For Secondary Russia Sanctions After Oil Price Cap in Place - Treasury

The United States is not planning to implement secondary sanctions against Russia once the price cap on Russian oil is in place, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States is not planning to implement secondary sanctions against Russia once the price cap on Russian oil is in place, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Tuesday.

"We're not planning to implement secondary sanctions because we do not think that they're needed," Adeyemo said at the Columbia Global Energy Summit in Washington.

"Ultimately the thing we are working towards is creating economic incentives for all parties to be in a position where you are continuing to allow oil to flow (while) bringing down the costs for buyers and revenue for Russia, which we think economically makes sense for all players here."

