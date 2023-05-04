UrduPoint.com

No Plans At Moment For Biden-Putin Talks After Drone Attacks On Kremlin - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:20 AM

No Plans at Moment for Biden-Putin Talks After Drone Attacks on Kremlin - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) There are no plans at the moment for a telephone call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin following drone attacks against the Kremlin, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik.

"No, not aware of any plans at the moment," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

3 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

3 hours ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

3 hours ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.