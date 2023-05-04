No Plans at Moment for Biden-Putin Talks After Drone Attacks on Kremlin - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) There are no plans at the moment for a telephone call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin following drone attacks against the Kremlin, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik.

"No, not aware of any plans at the moment," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.