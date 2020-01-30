UrduPoint.com
No Plans At UN Security Council To Discuss Trump's Mideast Peace Plan - President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:23 AM

No Plans at UN Security Council to Discuss Trump's Mideast Peace Plan - President

The UN Security Council has not received any requests to discuss US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, Security Council President Dang Dinh Quy told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The UN Security Council has not received any requests to discuss US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, Security Council President Dang Dinh Quy told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have not gotten any request from anyone," Quy said when asked whether any United Nations member states had requested that the US peace plan be reviewed.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan envisions Israel annexing the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan River Valley as a security zone.

However, the plan also proposes doubling the land the Palestinians possess at present and a $50 billion economic assistance program.

The peace plan has attracted little support outside of Israel and the United States.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said following Trump's announcement that he remains committed to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of UN resolutions and the pre-1967 lines before Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

The United Nations does not recognize Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

