No Plans for Arms Supplies From US to Russia - Federal Service for Military Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) No weapons are being supplied to Russia from the United States and no such supplies are in plans, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told reporters.

"The regular US sanctions against our country announced yesterday, in this particular case in relation to arms exports, cause bewilderment, since no arms supplies from the United States to Russia are being carried out and, of course, no [such supplies] are planned," the FSMTC said.