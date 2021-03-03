UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Plans For Arms Supplies From US To Russia - Federal Service For Military Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:30 AM

No Plans for Arms Supplies From US to Russia - Federal Service for Military Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) No weapons are being supplied to Russia from the United States and no such supplies are in plans, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told reporters.

"The regular US sanctions against our country announced yesterday, in this particular case in relation to arms exports, cause bewilderment, since no arms supplies from the United States to Russia are being carried out and, of course, no [such supplies] are planned," the FSMTC said.

Related Topics

Exports Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

2 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

2 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

3 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

2 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.