UrduPoint.com

No Plans For Biden, Erdogan To Talk Over Issues About Sweden, Finland NATO Bid - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 01:00 AM

No Plans for Biden, Erdogan to Talk Over Issues About Sweden, Finland NATO Bid - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden to consult with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Ankara's security concerns regarding Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in NATO, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"Not at the moment," Sullivan said when asked if Biden had plans to engage with Erdogan over Turkey's security concerns for the two countries' bid to become NATO members.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a meeting between the two leaders was being prepared to discuss pressing bilateral issues.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Ankara Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

33 minutes ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

33 minutes ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

49 minutes ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

49 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Atta ..

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

49 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.