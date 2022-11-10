UrduPoint.com

No Plans For Biden To Meet Lavrov On Margins Of G20 In Bali - White House

Published November 10, 2022





WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden does not plan to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"There's no plans for the President to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

