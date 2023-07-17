Open Menu

No Plans For Discussions Between Guterres, Putin Over Grain Deal Collapse - UN Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:46 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has no plans to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has no plans to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"I'm not aware of any plans of the Secretary-General to speak with the president of the Russian Federation," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the grain agreement has been de facto terminated, although Russia would immediately return to the deal if the commitments made to Moscow were fulfilled.

