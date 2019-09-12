No Plans for Meeting Between Trump, Rouhani - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, but the two sides have not made any plans to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thrusday.

"As of now, there no plans for the president to meet with him," Mnuchin told CNBC.

Mnuchin emphasized that the United States is still pursuing a policy of "maximum pressure" toward Iran, despite the recent departure of hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton.

"There is no question, it is working," Mnuchin said about the US policy.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Mnuchin during a meeting at the Oval Office on Monday supported the idea of easing sanctions against Iran, a suggestion Trump is reportedly considering.

The idea was reportedly strongly opposed by Bolton, who resigned on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump and Rouhani could potentially meet at the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled for September 17-24.