UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Plans For Meeting Between Trump, Rouhani - Mnuchin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

No Plans for Meeting Between Trump, Rouhani - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, but the two sides have not made any plans to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thrusday.

"As of now, there no plans for the president to meet with him," Mnuchin told CNBC.

Mnuchin emphasized that the United States is still pursuing a policy of "maximum pressure" toward Iran, despite the recent departure of hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton.

"There is no question, it is working," Mnuchin said about the US policy.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Mnuchin during a meeting at the Oval Office on Monday supported the idea of easing sanctions against Iran, a suggestion Trump is reportedly considering.

The idea was reportedly strongly opposed by Bolton, who resigned on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump and Rouhani could potentially meet at the UN General Assembly, which is scheduled for September 17-24.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Trump United States September Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

37 minutes ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

40 minutes ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

49 minutes ago

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

52 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

49 minutes ago

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's m ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.