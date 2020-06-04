UrduPoint.com
No Plans For Putin's Contacts With Moldovan President Dodon Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

No Plans for Putin's Contacts With Moldovan President Dodon Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) So far, there are no agreed contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, but they may appear if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There are no agreed contacts so far. But if necessary, they may appear," he said.

Dodon earlier said he planned to discuss a 200 million euro loan with the Russian leadership. He plans a visit to Russia on June 24.

