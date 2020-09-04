No Plans in Place for Meeting of Normandy Four Foreign Ministers - Lavrov

There are no agreements in place at the present time for the foreign ministers of the so-called Normandy Four countries - Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine - to meet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) There are no agreements in place at the present time for the foreign ministers of the so-called Normandy Four countries - Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine - to meet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Friday.

"In our case, no agreements have been reached. Now it is a question of preparing a meeting of foreign policy advisers of the Normandy format leaders. Nobody has made any concrete proposals about a meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs," Lavrov commented.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a press briefing that plans are in the works for political advisers from the Normandy Four nations to meet in September. This meeting is expected to pave the way for the foreign ministers of the four countries to meet at a later date, the minister added.

Political advisers from the four nations were expected to meet in Paris in August, although the discussions were later postponed due to a French official requiring to travel on a business trip, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

The leaders of the Normandy Four countries last met in December. The framework was established in June 2014 to discuss the ongoing armed conflict in the Donbas region, following Kiev's decision to launch a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russian envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Boris Gryzlov, said on Thursday that both self-proclaimed republics are ready to sign agreements on the disengagement of forces providing that local elections in line with the Minsk agreements are held.