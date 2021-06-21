UrduPoint.com
No Plans In US To Seek Meeting With Iran's President-Elect - Psaki

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:50 PM

No Plans in US to Seek Meeting with Iran's President-Elect - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United States has no intention to seek a summit with Iran's new president, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline Muslim cleric who is under US sanctions, said Iran does not plan to meet with US President Joe Biden.

"We don't currently have diplomatic relations with Iran or any plans to meet at the leader level. So it's unclear that anything has actually changed on that front," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Psaki was asked for comments on Raisi ruling out any meeting with his US counterpart.

"I will say that the President's view and our view is that the decision-maker here is the Supreme Leader. That was the case before the election. It is the case today. It will be the case probably moving forward," she added.

More Stories From World

