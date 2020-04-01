UrduPoint.com
No Plans To Close Moscow, Moscow Region For Entry, Exit Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

Wed 01st April 2020

No Plans to Close Moscow, Moscow Region for Entry, Exit Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) There are no plans to close Moscow and Moscow region for entry and exit to prevent further spreading of COVID-19, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, self-isolation regime was declared in Moscow and Moscow region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens may leave their homes only to go to work or buy essentials or medication.

"People are afraid that Moscow and the region will be blocked. There are no such plans. As you may have noticed, we are pursuing a maximally coordinated common policy. Moscow and Moscow region are a common capital area. No one will be erecting fences there," Vorobyov said, as aired by the Russia-1 broadcaster.

