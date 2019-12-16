UrduPoint.com
No Plans To Equip Russia Lada-Class Submarines With Airless Propulsion Plants- Constructor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia's two new Lada-class (Project 677) conventional submarines will not be equipped with airless propulsion plants (AIP plants), the head of the Admiralty Shipyard, which constructs the submarines under a contract with the Defense Ministry, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

An AIP plant increases a submarine's stealthiness, removing the need to break surface for charging batteries. The Russian Navy has repeatedly announced possible equipment of the Lada-class submarines with AIP plants, but this has not happened yet.

"Laying will be held under the schedule that the Defense Ministry will approve. There are no plans to equip these two vessels with AIP plants," Аlexander Buzakov said.

The Admiralty Shipyard and the Russian Defense Ministry signed the contract for construction of two fourth-generation Lada-class submarines in June. The Russian Navy currently has one Project 677 conventional submarine.

Project 677 diesel-electric vessels, equipped with automated combat control systems, are designated to combat submarines, surface ships and onshore targets.

