No Plans to Hold Mideast Quartet Meeting on UNGA Sidelines - Israeli Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) There are no plans to hold a meeting of the Quartet on the middle East (the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia) on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which starts later in September, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday.

"Nobody is set to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the [UN] General Assembly in New York," Lapid said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.