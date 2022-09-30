UrduPoint.com

No Plans To Hold Phone Conversation Between Putin, UN Chief Yet - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

No Plans to Hold Phone Conversation Between Putin, UN Chief Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) There no plans yet to hold a phone conversation between Russian president Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Guterres told reporters on Thursday that "the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine" by Russia after holding referenda there has "no legal value" and should be condemned.

The Russian mission to the United Nations said in response that Guterres' statement is an assault on the right to self determination and an example of double standards.

"So far, there are no plans for any talks. Nevertheless, the Russian side will continue to defend its position and will continue to promote the whole argumentation, which absolutely unambiguously shows that the whole process takes place within the framework of international law," Peskov told reporters.

