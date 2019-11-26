UrduPoint.com
No Plans To Increase Number Of Arctic Council's Member States - Russian Foreign Minister

There are no plans to increase the number of the Arctic Council's member states, as every interested country can obtain the status of an observer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) There are no plans to increase the number of the Arctic Council's member states, as every interested country can obtain the status of an observer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"It is not planned to increase the number of members of the Arctic Council, and no one has put forward such ideas. Everyone who wants can obtain the observer status ... We do not see any contraindications against obtaining observer status for the countries that are really ready to engage in the work in a non-politicized and pragmatic manner, with full respect for the basic decisions taken by the Arctic Eight," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum, founded in 1996. It regulates activities in the Arctic region and promotes multifaceted cooperation between the regional countries, including on environmental protection. Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States make the core of the council as its permanent participants. Meanwhile, six organizations representing the Arctic's indigenous peoples have the status of permanent participants as well. Thirteen non-Arctic countries, including France, Germany, Italy, China and the United Kingdom, enjoy the status of observers.

