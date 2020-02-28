No Plans to Resume Flights From Iran to Reopened Aleppo Airport - Civil Aviation Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) There are no plans as of yet to establish flights between Iranian airports and the recently reopened Aleppo International Airport, spokesman for Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jaafar Zadeh told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not yet received any new program for flights from Iran to the Aleppo airport," Zadeh said.

Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that flights between Aleppo and Egyptian capital of Cairo will return imminently.

Last week, the airport in Aleppo received its first flight since 2012 when a Syrian Air flight from Damascus with 120 people on board landed on its runway.

The airport was reopened after the Syrian Arab Army recaptured large swathes of territory surrounding Aleppo which also reestablished government control over the entire M5 highway linking the capital with the largest city.

The ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus infection in Iran has virtually ended all air traffic to and from the country, as Zadeh also confirmed, effectively delaying establishment of new flight corridors for the time being.