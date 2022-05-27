(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States has no plans to use its military resources to help move grain outside of Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there, US Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"There are no plans to use the United States military or military resources or assets to assist in the movement of grain outside of Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.