No Plans Yet for Biden-Trudeau Meeting at G7 - Canada Envoy to UK

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) There are no set plans in place at present for a one-on-one meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit, Canada's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale said.

"Not an official [meeting], at this point in time," Goodale told reporters on Friday when asked about the possibility of an official bilateral meeting during the three-day summit.

Goodale, however, noted that the two may speak informally, as they did on Friday, throughout the weekend and that the lines of communication are always open between the two leaders.

While a bilateral meeting between Trudeau and Biden does not appear to be in the cards at this point, the Canadian Prime Minister will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron as well as German and Italian counterparts, Angela Merkel and Mario Draghi.

The top-level G7 summit is taking place in the Cornish seaside resort town of Carbis Bay from Friday to Sunday.