Open Menu

No Point For Kiev Regime To Use Drones To Attack Moscow, Other Cities - UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 11:06 PM

No Point For Kiev Regime to Use Drones to Attack Moscow, Other Cities - UN Envoy

It will not help the Kiev regime to use drone attacks against Moscow and other Russian cities, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) It will not help the Kiev regime to use drone attacks against Moscow and other Russian cities, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"Kiev regime tries to shut them up (Darya Dugong etc.) and to threaten those in Russia who state the truth about what is taking place in Russia or what is the point of using drones to attack Moscow and other cities," Polyanskiy told the Security Council. "That's not even to mention the fact that hundreds of terrorist acts are prevented by our security forces."

Also pointless was the attack on July 22 using the cluster munitions provided by the United States against a civilian automobile with journalists in Zaporozhye region, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center; there were no casualties.

Traffic was blocked along Testovskaya Street in the Moscow-City area, where the two office buildings were damaged, the city transport department said on Sunday morning.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine also attempted to attack Crimea overnight using 25 drones, all of which were destroyed. The ministry specified that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attempted terrorist attack.

On Friday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said that one Ukrainian drone had been shot down overnight while attempting to attack facilities in the Moscow region; there were no casualties or damage.�

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev United States July Sunday All

Recent Stories

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda C ..

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells in Maldives - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for in ..

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all ..

13 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Underm ..

US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasur ..

13 minutes ago
 UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage ..

UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

13 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Pri ..

CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

13 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Requests Information ..

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden A ..

23 minutes ago
Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitati ..

Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

7 minutes ago
 Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detain ..

Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

7 minutes ago
 Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket ..

Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket win

7 minutes ago
 UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack ..

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

7 minutes ago
 Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed ..

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication in US Custody - De ..

7 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners attract ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners attracts thousands of visitors

1 hour ago

More Stories From World