No Point For Kiev Regime to Use Drones to Attack Moscow, Other Cities - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) It will not help the Kiev regime to use drone attacks against Moscow and other Russian cities, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"Kiev regime tries to shut them up (Darya Dugong etc.) and to threaten those in Russia who state the truth about what is taking place in Russia or what is the point of using drones to attack Moscow and other cities," Polyanskiy told the Security Council. "That's not even to mention the fact that hundreds of terrorist acts are prevented by our security forces."

Also pointless was the attack on July 22 using the cluster munitions provided by the United States against a civilian automobile with journalists in Zaporozhye region, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center; there were no casualties.

Traffic was blocked along Testovskaya Street in the Moscow-City area, where the two office buildings were damaged, the city transport department said on Sunday morning.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine also attempted to attack Crimea overnight using 25 drones, all of which were destroyed. The ministry specified that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attempted terrorist attack.

On Friday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said that one Ukrainian drone had been shot down overnight while attempting to attack facilities in the Moscow region; there were no casualties or damage.�