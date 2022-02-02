No Potential Host Nations Have Requested US Troop Presence Over Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) No potential host nations have reached out at this time to request US troop presence over the Ukraine crisis, Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Not right now," Kirby told a press briefing, when asked whether he could name any of the potential nations that have requested US troop deployment.

"We're in close consultation with them. If and when there are decisions to deploy additional US forces on allied territory in lockstep with those countries, we will certainly be as transparent with you as we can be," he said.