No Practical Steps Taken By US Towards Open Skies Treaty Pullout - Ulyanov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Washington has not yet made any practical steps leading to its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"The discussions about possible US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty have been going on for several years. From time to time, such information appears. It is difficult to say whether this information is true because there are currently no practical steps undertaken by the United States towards its withdrawal from the treaty," Ulyanov said on Monday.

