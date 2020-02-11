UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Preparations For Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting In Munich, But It's Still Possible - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

No Preparations for Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting in Munich, But It's Still Possible - Ryabkov

No preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February, but it is still possible, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) No preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February, but it is still possible, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"At this point, we are not working on the preparation for this meeting, but, as always, when the the foreign ministers are both present at the same international event, the contacts between them are possible. As of today, we have nothing concrete on that," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Munich Same February Event Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE medicine stockpiles ‘sufficient’ for coron ..

1 minute ago

UAEU allocates AED70 million to scientific researc ..

31 minutes ago

People’s economic rights must not be compromised

37 minutes ago

Secretary RTA checks overloading in public transpo ..

4 minutes ago

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas ..

56 minutes ago

NATO Chief Rules Out Plans to Deploy New Anti-Miss ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.