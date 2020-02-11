No preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February, but it is still possible, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) No preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February, but it is still possible, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"At this point, we are not working on the preparation for this meeting, but, as always, when the the foreign ministers are both present at the same international event, the contacts between them are possible. As of today, we have nothing concrete on that," Ryabkov told reporters.