No Prerequisites For Big War, But New Crises May Go Out Of Control - Russian General Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

No Prerequisites for Big War, But New Crises May Go Out of Control - Russian General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) There are no prerequisites for a large-scale war, but it cannot be ruled out that new crises may get out of control and develop into a large-scale military conflict, Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

Gerasimov was responding to a question by Norway's representative if there was a possibility of a major war in the future until 2050 and in what areas it could be waged.

"In our opinion, there are currently no prerequisites for a large-scale war. At the same time, the situation in the world remains unstable, and its development is becoming more and more dynamic.

Unprecedented political, economic and information pressure is exerted on states trying to pursue an independent policy, including Russia," he said as quoted by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"In such conditions, we can't rule out that crises could emerge that may get out of control and develop into a large-scale military conflict," Gerasimov said.

He said Russia should be ready for any scenario.

"We must be prepared for any scenario of the development of the situation. Therefore, the defense potential of Russia will now and in the future be maintained at a level required to repel any-scale aggression against our state from any environment," Gerasimov said.

