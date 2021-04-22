UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Progress In Donbas Prisoner Exchange Process - Head Of Ukrainian Presidential Office

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:10 AM

No Progress in Donbas Prisoner Exchange Process - Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with G7 ambassadors there was no progress in the process of prisoner exchange in Donbas, the office said after the meeting.

"The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

First of all, Andriy Yermak informed the diplomats about the security situation in Donbass and near the borders of Ukraine. In addition, the head of the presidential office noted that the process of mutual release of detainees is not moving forward," according to a statement on the Presidential Office website.

According to Yermak, Kiev offered five people for the exchange.

"Ukraine said we were ready, on the eve of Easter, to hand over five people. These are mainly women and those sick. Unfortunately, so far we have not heard anything from the other side," he said.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Progress Kiev Women All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

9 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

9 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.