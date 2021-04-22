No Progress in Donbas Prisoner Exchange Process - Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with G7 ambassadors there was no progress in the process of prisoner exchange in Donbas, the office said after the meeting.

"The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

First of all, Andriy Yermak informed the diplomats about the security situation in Donbass and near the borders of Ukraine. In addition, the head of the presidential office noted that the process of mutual release of detainees is not moving forward," according to a statement on the Presidential Office website.

According to Yermak, Kiev offered five people for the exchange.

"Ukraine said we were ready, on the eve of Easter, to hand over five people. These are mainly women and those sick. Unfortunately, so far we have not heard anything from the other side," he said.