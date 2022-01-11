UrduPoint.com

No Progress In Talks With US On NATO's Non-Enlargement - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM

No Progress in Talks With US on NATO's Non-Enlargement - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that there was no progress in negotiations with the United States on NATO non-enlargement.

"On the main issue concerning NATO's non-enlargement, I would say no, no progress has been achieved," he said at a briefing.

The issue of non-expansion of NATO is a key issue for Russia's national security, and it is impossible to postpone the settlement of this topic any longer, Ryabkov said.

It is not surprising that the topic of NATO's non-expansion raises serious objections from the United States, he noted.

