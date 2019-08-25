No Progress on Brexit Reached Following Johnson-Tusk Talks at G7 Summit - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) There has been no progress reached during the Brexit talks between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Council President Donald Tusk that took place on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit, a source familiar with the situation told reporters.

According to the source, the sides agreed to continue contacts.

On Tuesday, Johnson suggested in a letter to Tusk that leadership from both sides should introduce alternative arrangements before the end of the post-Brexit transition period to avoid the backstop, which would keep the Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union if London and Brussels failed to reach a deal.

On Saturday, Tusk said ahead of the talks with Johnson that he hoped that the UK prime minister would not be remembered in history as "Mr.

No Deal," and Brussels was ready to operational and realistic ideas acceptable for all member states.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29, but the UK parliament's failure to approve then-Prime Minister Theresa May's deal resulted in the deadline being moved to October 31. One of the main obstacles in EU-UK Brexit talks has been the Irish backstop.

Johnson made it clear that he wanted the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 "come what may," although he said he preferred an orderly exit. He has been calling on the European Commission to drop the clause that seeks to avoid a hard Irish border by tying the country to the EU customs union, despite Brussels saying it will not reopen negotiations.