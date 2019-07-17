No Progress on INF Treaty Made During Russia-US Consultations in Geneva - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) No progress was achieved on the issue of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) during the Geneva consultations on Wednesday, as Moscow and Washington 's positions remain unchanged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We touched upon this topic. There is no breakthough and no progres at all. But we didn't have any expectations that something dramatic would happen in the American approach," Ryabkov told reporters after talks on global stability with US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan.

Both Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of INF Treaty violations.

The United States has been claiming that Russia allegedly tested and deployed the 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile, arguing it has a range of more than 500 kilometers, which contradicts the treaty. Russia has denied the allegations and said the US Aegis Ashore MK-41 defense system can be used to launch cruise missiles at prohibited ranges.

In February, the United States formally suspended its INF obligations, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the accord.