No Proof Of Crimes Allegedly Committed By Vyshinsky Found - Russian Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:12 PM

No Proof of Crimes Allegedly Committed by Vyshinsky Found - Russian Ombudswoman

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday that there is no applicable evidence proving the charges put forward by the Ukrainian authorities against RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday that there is no applicable evidence proving the charges put forward by the Ukrainian authorities against RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky.

Moskalkova arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for a court hearing on the Vyshinsky case, but the court session was postponed again until July 19.

"The hearings on the merits are just starting ...

Five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine could not be confirmed as applicable at the stages of the consideration of a preventive measure, when it was possible to present some part of the evidence. Therefore, Kirill is extremely interested in the trial that would follow all the established procedures and concluded with a relevant court ruling," Moskalkova told reporters.

She stressed that Vyshinsky himself insisted that he does not agree to any prisoner exchanges, and he is determined to seek an acquittal.

