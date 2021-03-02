UrduPoint.com
No Proof On Crown Prince's Link To Khashoggi's Murder In CIA Intel Report - Saudi Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:32 PM

The recently published US intelligence report on the assassination of columnist Jamal Khashoggi contains no evidence that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had been involved in this crime, the country's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Abdallah AlMouallimi, said, adding that the document only makes suggestions regarding the matter

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The recently published US intelligence report on the assassination of columnist Jamal Khashoggi contains no evidence that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had been involved in this crime, the country's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Abdallah AlMouallimi, said, adding that the document only makes suggestions regarding the matter.

On Friday, the US declassified an intelligence report saying that the Saudi crown prince had approved an operation that killed Khashoggi. The US put on a pause several arms deals with Saudi Arabia within the context of withdrawing support for offensive operations in Yemen and a diplomatic bid to end the war there.

"The report therefore is based on could've, should've and would've and does not rise to anywhere close to proving the accusation beyond reasonable doubt," AlMouallimi tweeted.

Bin Salman took "moral" responsibility and brought those accused to justice, the Saudi diplomat added, noting that the crown prince made steps toward reforming the country's intelligence entities.

"Case closed! Let us all move forward to tackle the serious business of world issues!!" AlMouallimi tweeted.

Khashoggi went missing in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts but eventually admitted that he had been killed inside the diplomatic mission. The Saudi government sentenced several people over their role in Khashoggi's murder and has repeatedly denied allegations that members of the royal family were involved in the incident.

Riyadh's stance has already been backed by a number of Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, as well as by the Arab League.

