(@FahadShabbir)

There is no reliable evidence that a person who previously contracted any infection of the coronavirus family has immunity for COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) There is no reliable evidence that a person who previously contracted any infection of the coronavirus family has immunity for COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"There is no such data yet," Popova said commenting on the possibility that a person who once was infected with other types of coronaviruses has immunity to COVID-19.

Popova added that other coronaviruses, which do not cause severe diseases, are diagnosed by the tests that identify 12 different types at once. Every year, according to the tests results, a significant number of people suffer from acute respiratory viral infection caused by the coronavirus family, and today seasonal coronaviruses are not known to provide cross-protective immunity for COVID-19, the official concluded.