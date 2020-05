No proof Russian hackers targeted Merkel: FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday rejected German Chancellor Angela Merkel's accusations that Russian hackers had spied on her

"Five years have passed. Not a single concrete fact has been provided," Lavrov said in a live interview with Russia's RBK media holding.

"Five years have passed. Not a single concrete fact has been provided," Lavrov said in a live interview with Russia's RBK media holding.