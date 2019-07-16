No Proposal Received to Block Upcoming UNSC Debate on Ukrainian Language Law - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) No delegation has submitted an initiative to block Tuesday's UN Security Council (UNSC) open consultations to discuss the Ukrainian language law as it had been previously done in May, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik.

In May, Russia had already requested to discuss the question of the enactment of the law at the Security Council. However, the agenda of the meeting failed to obtain the nine votes required to convene a debate at the Council

"Any similar initiative aimed at blocking the meeting has not been suggested," the source said on Monday.

On Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT) at the request of the Russian mission, the UNSC is scheduled to convene for an open debate on the enactment of the Ukrainian language law. UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier will brief the Council on the situation in the country, according to the monthly program of the UNSC.

On May 22, then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services. The full switch to Ukrainian-language education is expected on September 1, 2020.

Russian officials have complained that the law segregates non-Ukrainian-speaking citizens into an "outcast" group with limited access to social services. Moscow also said the law targets the Russian language specifically considering English and other EU languages were given certain exemptions.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the crisis in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, which proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev that February.