UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Proposal Received To Block Upcoming UNSC Debate On Ukrainian Language Law - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:00 AM

No Proposal Received to Block Upcoming UNSC Debate on Ukrainian Language Law - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) No delegation has submitted an initiative to block Tuesday's UN Security Council (UNSC) open consultations to discuss the Ukrainian language law as it had been previously done in May, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik.

In May, Russia had already requested to discuss the question of the enactment of the law at the Security Council. However, the agenda of the meeting failed to obtain the nine votes required to convene a debate at the Council

"Any similar initiative aimed at blocking the meeting has not been suggested," the source said on Monday.

On Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT) at the request of the Russian mission, the UNSC is scheduled to convene for an open debate on the enactment of the Ukrainian language law. UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier will brief the Council on the situation in the country, according to the monthly program of the UNSC.

On May 22, then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services. The full switch to Ukrainian-language education is expected on September 1, 2020.

Russian officials have complained that the law segregates non-Ukrainian-speaking citizens into an "outcast" group with limited access to social services. Moscow also said the law targets the Russian language specifically considering English and other EU languages were given certain exemptions.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the crisis in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, which proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev that February.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Moscow Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence February May September 2020 All

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

3 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

4 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

4 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

4 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

4 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.