No Proposals Made On 10th Package Of Russia Sanctions By EU Member States Yet - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 05:10 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) No member state of the European Union has so far presented proposals on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, since the current talks are still focused on the ninth set, an EU source told Sputnik.

"So far no member state has presented a proposal on the tenth sanction package against Russia," the source said, adding that the discussion was focused on the ninth sanction package.

Earlier in the day, the EU agreed in principle on the ninth package.

Moreover, the EU has already exhausted the majority of its tools against Russia and is now approaching the final limit of its economic pressure to influence the country, according to the source.

"Next packages might come in the future but they will most likely have the format of closing loopholes of the current sanction packages and making sure that there is no circumvention. Also listings of individuals and entities can also be part of future sanction packages against Russia," the source said.

Although there are some EU member states experiencing sanction fatigue, they are present in very low numbers, the source added. This explains the low probability of the bloc lifting some of its sanctions against Russia.

