'No Prospects' For Peace Plan To End Ukraine Conflict: Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 08:23 PM

'No prospects' for peace plan to end Ukraine conflict: Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he no longer felt that a key 2015 plan agreed with France, Germany and Kyiv would be able to resolve Ukraine's separatist conflict.

"We understand that there are no prospects" for the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace accords, agreed in the capital of Belarus to end fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Moscow rebels in the east of the country, Putin told his security council.

