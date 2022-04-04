No Provisions Exist to Suspend Russia From UN Security Council - UK Envoy

There are no provisions to suspend Russia from the UN Security Council, Barbara Woodward, UK ambassador to the United Nations and president of the Security Council for April, said on Monday

"There has been a discussion in the last five and a half weeks as to whether Russia should be suspended from the Security Council. There is no provision for that," she told journalists.