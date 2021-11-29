UrduPoint.com

No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting On December 2 - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are not planned before the OPEC + meeting scheduled for December 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, there is no such understanding yet, while there is no clear agreed date. There are no such plans for tomorrow ... But you understand that this can be agreed at any time. You want me to guarantee that such a conversation will not take place. There is currently no such conversation in the plans," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, there is hope that the leaders will hold talks before the end of the year, the spokesman added.

The agenda of the next talks may include the energy situation, in addition to the issues of the bilateral Russia-US relations.

"Of course, this is an important topic. It cannot be ruled out that one of the parties may touch upon it, but so far there are no fixed sets of topics. Of course, first of all, we will talk about bilateral relations," he said.

